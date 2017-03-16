LIVE BLOG: ETSU v. Florida game at the Amway Center in Orlando

ORLANDO (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers will soon face off with the University of Florida Gators at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

The game is expected to start at 3:10 p.m. and will be airing on TRU TV.

News Channel 11 Sports’ Kenny Hawkins is at the game and will be live Tweeting all of the action from the Amway Center.

All week long, Bucs fans in our region have been prepping for the big game.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto spoke with excited ETSU students who boarded a bus Wednesday night bound for Orlando.

ETSU freshman, Kyler McKeel said he’s grateful for the opportunity to see the Bucs play at this level during his first year of college.

“It’s awesome, I’m blessed that this happened my first year here,” McKeel said.

Also on Wednesday, News Channel 11 Sports’ Kenny Hawkins and Kane O’Neill brought you a recap of the Bucs’ season during our “ETSU – Road to the Tournament” special that aired at 7 p.m.

Kane also brought you the story of ETSU’s “Land of Misfit Toys.”

“We have some guys from the land of misfit toys,” said Forbes. “If you ever watched Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, you know what I’m talking about. We all need homes here. We all have a story and we’ve come together for a common goal though, and that is to win and to go to the NCAA tournament.”

On Tuesday afternoon, News Channel 11’s Jordan Moore captured fans and students who gathered on campus to wish the ETSU Men’s basketball team good luck in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

News Channel 11’s Curtis McCloud spoke with the 50 students who were able to secure their seat on the free charter bus sponsored by Mountain States Health Alliance.

Curtis also reported on the newly energized ETSU campus, a result of the success of the men’s basketball team this season.

