KPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers arrested a man Wednesday on several drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to a KPD news release, an officer working traffic detail in the 400 block of Allen Drive in Kingsport saw a white 2008 GMC Sierra truck with a headlight out and stopped the truck.

Police said during the stop, it was determined that the driver — identified as Jonathan A. Vanzant, 39, of Kingsport — had been driving on a revoked license.

Vanzant was arrested and taken to the Kingsport City Jail, where he denied having any contraband. During a search corrections officers found a pill bottle on Vanzant.

Inside the bottle they found three small baggies of a green plant material believed to be marijuana, two small baggies of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a baggie with eight yellow pills believed to be Xanax and two orange pill fragments believed to be barbiturates.

According to the release, the corrections officer also found a syringe in the pocket of Vanzant’s pants.

He was charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, driving on a revoked license and violation of light law.

Vanzant was arraigned on Thursday and remains in the Kingsport City Jail on a $32,250 bond.