Juvenile charged with attempted murder in West Maple Street stabbing

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a juvenile Thursday in connection to a stabbing at a West Maple Street home on Monday.

According to a JCPD news release, the victim ran to a neighbor’s house and said the juvenile had stabbed her in the back after an argument.

The victim was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, where she was treated for two stab wounds and was held overnight.

On Thursday, JCPD investigators, along with Carter County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the juvenile.

The juvenile was charged with attempted first-degree murder and was taken to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where he will be held until an appearance date determined by Johnson City Juvenile Court.

