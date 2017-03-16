Ivana Trump writing memoir about her children with Donald

Ivana Trump
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends the Fashion Institute of Technology Annual Gala benefit in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, is writing a memoir which will focus on the couple’s three children. “Raising Trump” will be published Sept. 12, 2017, by Gallery Books. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, is writing a memoir that will focus on the couple’s three children.

“Raising Trump” will be published Sept. 12, Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Gallery is calling the book “non-political” and it’s also unlikely to be critical of the president. Donald and Ivana’s children – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric – are close to their father and are contributing memories to the book. The children said in a statement they were “excited” about “Raising Trump” and called Ivana an “amazing mom.”

Ivana Trump has written books before, including “The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again.”

