GALLERY: ETSU Bucs fans show their pride

#WJHLGoBucs – ETSU fans wear blue and gold View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WJHL staff wear blue and gold for the Bucs. GoBucs! Young fans of ETSU at Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Johnson City Winner of signed basketball at Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Johnson City Co-workers at the Ronald McDonald House in Johnson City show their support to the Bucs. Heather is showing her love for ETSU Buccaneers fan. ETSU Office of Human Resources. "We love the Bucs!"

It’s ETSU Blue and Gold Day in the Tri-Cities!

ETSU fans, send us photos of you wearing YOUR SCHOOL colors. It doesn’t matter if it’s a selfie or a group photo. Just send your pics to pix@wjhl.com. We’re creating a gallery of fans showing they’re #ETSUTough.

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to see our gallery.

Also, if you are on social media, post pictures using WJHL’s hashtag: #WJHLGoBucs.