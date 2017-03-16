GALLERY: ETSU Bucs fans show their pride

#WJHLGoBucs – ETSU fans wear blue and gold
It’s ETSU Blue and Gold Day in the Tri-Cities!
ETSU fans, send us photos of you wearing YOUR SCHOOL colors. It doesn’t matter if it’s a selfie or a group photo. Just send your pics to pix@wjhl.com. We’re creating a gallery of fans showing they’re #ETSUTough.
If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to see our gallery.
Also, if you are on social media, post pictures using WJHL’s hashtag: #WJHLGoBucs.