Elizabethton city leaders still waiting to hear from the Minnesota Twins following budget workshop

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton city leaders still face a difficult decision on what to do with the city’s baseball field, the home of the Elizabethton Twins.

The city still hasn’t gotten a commitment from the Minnesota twins to keep a minor league team in Elizabethton after the upcoming season.

That’s despite a pledge by the city to spend as much as $2 million dollars to upgrade facilities at Joe O’Brien field, something the major league home office said needed to happen.

Thursday afternoon city council started going over capital needs in the upcoming budget.

A task force appointed to come up with a plan to improve the stadium recommended the city move forward with the upgrades, even without a commitment from the Twins, so it’s ready for use by the Elizabethton City School System and possibly another minor league team.

“It’s just a little frustrating because we’ve worked so hard for so long, on trying to work out an arrangement that’s acceptable for both of us, you know for the twins and for the city as well. If we don’t address it during our capitol phase of our budget it’s going to be impossible to fund it throughout the year,” Mayor Alexander said.

Mayor Alexander said he plans to reach out to the president of the twins as early as Friday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.