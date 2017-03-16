Crime on Tenn. colleges, universities increases slightly from 2015 to 2016

(WJHL) – Crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities increased slightly from 2015 to 2016, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s annual crime on campus study.

The report, which TBI released on Thursday, shows overall crime increased eight tenths of a percent.

Assaults increased 21 percent from 2015 to 2016, fraud increased 8 percent, but TBI officials noted a substantial increase in impersonation crimes — 177 percent.

Rape offenses decreased 27 percent.

We dug into the report to uncover information from some of our area colleges.

In 2016, East Tennessee State University reported four forcible sex offenses, 28 assaults and 69 thefts.

The report showed 49 drug violations at ETSU in 2016 and five weapon violations.

The TBI report showed other schools in our area: Milligan, King, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton, Tusculum, Northeast State Community College and Walters State reported very little crime on campus in 2016

