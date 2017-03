JOHNSON CITY, TN – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is seeking softball umpires and scorekeepers and soccer officials. Applicants must be 16 years of age, be knowledgeable about the sport, and be able to pass a background check.

Anyone interested is asked to apply in person at the Athletic Office at Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, please call (423)283-5822.