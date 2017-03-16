Candidate for TN governor makes stop in Tri-Cities

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Republican candidate for governor Randy Boyd made a stop in the Tri-Cities Thursday.

After greeting every person in the room and an introduction by Kingsport Mayor John Clark, Randy Boyd told a crowd a few dozen deep what he is focusing on in the race to become Tennessee’s next governor.

“If education and jobs and making sure our rural communities can keep up with the rest of our state, then I should be elected because those are the things I’m going to be focused on,” Boyd said.

As for why he’s running, Boyd said he has a few missions he created while working with current governor Bill Haslam to complete.

“One was the Drive to 55, making sure 55 percent of our population had some type of certificate or degree,” Boyd said. “We also created a goal of being number one in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

With ties to the area as the owner of the Johnson City Cardinals, we wanted to know how Boyd will ensure accurate representation of Northeast Tennessee in Nashville. “We want to make sure that not only do people in these communities have access to education from a financial point of view but also from a physical point of view,” he said.

Boyd also talked healthcare, and while he said right now there is not necessarily a plan that has been specified or proposed, he said, “We’re looking forward to having more responsibility in Tennessee to make our own decisions.”

In regard to Governor Haslam’s plan for a gas tax hike, Boyd said, ”I’m hopeful that they will come up with a solution that allows us to invest in our roads and at the same time helps us to make our businesses more competitive.”

And for those living in Northeast Tennessee, Boyd said he won’t be a stranger.

“I think every county, every home is a battleground, and I plan on visiting every home and every county and talking with everyone,” said Boyd.

Election Day for the next governor is still more than a year away – in November of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.