Buffalo Street Downtown Deli closing April 8th

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City restaurant is shutting its doors after years downtown.

Owners of the Buffalo Street Downtown Deli told News Channel 11 it is moving out of its current location on Buffalo Street.

“We’ve kind of outgrown this situation and for our future it’s time for us to move to a different spot but in the meantime we’re going to be purchasing a food trailer,” Tim Swinehart, owner of Buffalo Street Downtown Deli said.

He said they still plan to be a part of downtown.

“I’ve worked down here for eight years in different locations and the vision for downtown, it’s amazing to see the changes over the years and I love that we’ve been a part of that,” Swinehart said.

The owners said it is a bittersweet move. The deli is closing on April 8th, which happens to be their four year anniversary of being in the Buffalo Street location.

The owners said they will still do catering and events.

