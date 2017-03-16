AT-AT comes to life in new footage of Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ lands

By WFLA Web Staff Published:
This artist concept image gives a glimpse of what the new 'Star Wars'-themed land would look like in Disneyland. (Disney / Lucasfilms)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Construction on Walt Disney Parks’ ‘Star Wars’-themed lands is moving right along.

New footage of construction, including the movie’s infamous AT-AT vehicles, was released on the Disney Parks blog on Thursday.

Disney is constructing two new attractions, one that lets guests take controls of the Millennium Falcon on a customized, secret mission, and an adventure that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The new “world” is being built across a 14-acre site.

The new Star Wars-themed lands are scheduled to open at the parks in 2019.

Copyright 2017 WFLA. All rights reserved.

