4 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Jonesborough

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed four children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jonesborough.

According to WCSO Sgt. Ralph Gent, the crash happened in the 600 block of Conklin Road just after 6:20 p.m.

Gent said in the first vehicle there was one adult and three children and in the second vehicle there was one adult and one child.

 

Investigators believe the children involved in the crash range in age from 3 to 9 years old.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

