(WJHL) – At noon, East Tennessee men’s basketball team is holding a news conference at the Amway Center in Orlando. News Channel 11 is streaming the event.

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch.

Welcome to the Amway Center. Soon to be Freedom Hall South for the week. Wednesday morning prep underway here in Orlando. #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/6Bc6Ehu61M — ETSU Athletics (@ETSUAthletics) March 15, 2017