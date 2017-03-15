Washington County, TN deputy injured in crash while responding to burglary call

Published:

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – State troopers are investigating a crash involving a Washington County, Tennessee deputy. Tennessee Highway Patrol says officer Dallas Facemyer junior was headed to help another officer on a burglary call in Gray.
As he was on State Route, 75 he went through a red light with his emergency lights on. That’s when THp says the officer’s car was hit in the driver’s side. Another vehicle that had the green light crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt. Sheriff Ed Graybeal told News Channel 11Officer Facemyer was taken to the hospital but is doing okay.

THP says it has not filed any charges.

