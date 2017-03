(WJHL) – The News Channel 11 Sports Team is in your corner getting you ready for Thursday’s big game.

Kenny Hawkins and Kane O’Neill will bring you “ETSU – Road to the Tournament,” a 30-minute special airing tonight at 7 p.m. on News Channel 11.

Kenny and Kane will recap the season for the Bucs, plus give you an in-depth preview of their matchup against the Florida Gators.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.