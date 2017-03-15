Sullivan Co. Highway Dept. seeking grant for road to proposed new high school

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Highway Department is forging ahead with a plan to build a road near the site of a proposed new high school off Lynn Road.

The Highway Department says the road is intended to improve travel near the school.

Jericho Drive is home to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, but Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said the street also often houses heavy truck traffic.

“I think sometimes the community, the region does not realize the amount of traffic that we have, specifically large trucks, tractor trailers that come and go,” Chafin said.

That’s why she is worried about the Sullivan County Highway Department’s proposal to utilize Jericho Drive as part of a connector road to the new high school.

“This road would be partly new and partly on existing right of way,” Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri said.

Belgeri said he is asking the County Commission to approve taking the first steps – applying for a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Once approved the state would fund 50 percent of the cost with 50 percent local matching funds,” Belgeri said.

This local connecter is the first link, Belgeri said, in constructing a longer extension to bypass Interstate 81.

It is a project he said is necessary to provide a safer road for student travel.

“Particularly at school opening times and school closing times, there’s going to be a lot of traffic,” Belgeri said.

“One hundred percent. I feel positive about it,” Belgeri said of getting the commission’s approval.

Despite her concerns, Chafin is also feeling positive that the new high school will draw in student volunteers.

“We’ll be able to have a lot of students that need to complete their hours, school hours for scholarships, and what a great place that’s just right around the corner,” Chafin said.

The Sullivan County Commission will consider the resolution to allow the Highway Department to ask for that grant on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.