Rogersville BMA to hold public comment on proposal about stricter dog chaining rules

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Next week, the Rogersville community will have the chance to weigh in on whether or not Rogersville should enact stricter rules on chaining dogs.

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to hear public comment and take a final vote on the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The law would prevent dog owners from chaining or tethering dogs for more than 12 hours in a 24-hour period.

The Hawkins County Humane Society first brought the proposal before the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen a few months ago.

The BMA meeting is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rogersville City Hall.

