President Trump confident “wiretapping” evidence will be found

By Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Republicans insisted Monday, Feb. 6, 2107, that they’re moving ahead on their effort to void the health care law, even as President Donald Trump’s latest remarks conceded that the effort could well stretch into next year. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) The White House says President Donald Trump is “extremely confident” that the Justice

Department will produce evidence backing up his claim that his predecessor wiretapped his New

York skyscraper during the election.

The comments from spokesman Sean Spicer come one day after the Justice Department asked

lawmakers for more time to produce that evidence. The House intelligence committee gave the

department until March 20, the first day of its hearings on Russia’s interference in the 2016

election and possible contacts between Trump advisers and Russians.

Spicer says the president is confident that information yet to be released will “vindicate him.”

Earlier this month, Trump accused President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during

the campaign. Obama has denied the explosive allegations and there has been no evidence

backing up Trump’s claims.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s