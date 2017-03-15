President Trump confident “wiretapping” evidence will be found

WASHINGTON (AP) The White House says President Donald Trump is “extremely confident” that the Justice

Department will produce evidence backing up his claim that his predecessor wiretapped his New

York skyscraper during the election.

The comments from spokesman Sean Spicer come one day after the Justice Department asked

lawmakers for more time to produce that evidence. The House intelligence committee gave the

department until March 20, the first day of its hearings on Russia’s interference in the 2016

election and possible contacts between Trump advisers and Russians.

Spicer says the president is confident that information yet to be released will “vindicate him.”

Earlier this month, Trump accused President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during

the campaign. Obama has denied the explosive allegations and there has been no evidence

backing up Trump’s claims.

