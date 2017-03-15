WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump arrives in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump will be holding a rally at Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday.

While the doors open at 3:30 p.m. Central time, Trump is expected to speak at 6:30 p.m. Tennessee Republican leaders confirmed the visit earlier Thursday morning, with one saying the focus of Trump’s rally will be health care.

The event in Nashville also might include an homage to Andrew Jackson, as March 15 is his birthday. Trump is expected to visit The Hermitage while in town.

All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis. Click here to register.

The Mayor’s Office says it has not received any guidance or details from the White House about the President’s visit. Nashville Metro Police Department said in a statement it work with the White House and Secret Service to ensure that the President’s visit is safe and any impact on traffic or accessibility to government services is as minimal as possible.

“Nashville is a warm and welcoming city for all, and that certainly includes President Trump and his supporters who will be attending this event,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. “I hope that during President Trump’s visit to Nashville, he has an opportunity to experience our diverse culture and welcoming values that make our city and our economy so successful. If we have the chance to meet, I would love to follow up on our previous phone conversation about Nashville’s desire to be included in the President’s plan for improving infrastructure across the nation.”

Scott Golden, chairman of the Tennessee GOP, said he’s very excited for Trump’s visit.

”In November, Tennesseans decidedly aligned with his America First agenda giving him a 26 point margin of victory. That agenda is off to a great start with the American private sector adding over half a million new jobs in the first 2 months of 2017,” Golden wrote in a statement.

“I welcome him back to the Volunteer State as he continues his efforts to show us he is a President for all Americans.”