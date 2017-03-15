Northbound lanes on I-81 in Kingsport closed after tractor trailer overturns

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) — Kingsport police and fire crews are on scene of a wreck that has caused a portion of Interstate 81 to shut down.

Police say that a tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 Wednesday morning and was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes starting at mile marker 57 are shut down at this time. Police say they expect it to remain closed so they can safely clear the scene.

Motorists in the area are asked to drive with extra caution or to take an alternate route if possible.

Check back for updates on this developing story.