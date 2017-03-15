New policy: Drive uninsured in Kingsport and have your car towed on the spot

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police have a new policy in place. If you are driving without insurance and get pulled over, your car will be towed on the spot.

Police said they hope this will encourage drivers to get insurance before getting behind the wheel.

Before this policy was put into place, if someone was caught driving without insurance they would face up to a $300 fine.

But now, not only do they risk being fined, they will also have their car taken away from them immediately.

Paul McCarty lives in Kingsport. He was shocked to hear that one in five drivers in the state of Tennessee is driving without insurance.

“Wow, that sounds like a very high percentage. That does surprise me,” McCarty said.

Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, said he hopes this new policy will change that statistic.

“Those people who choose to disregard state law are gambling with their own finances and safety, as well as others. And everybody ends up paying the price for it,” Patton said.

State law requires everyone to have proof of insurance on their vehicles.

Recently, the Tennessee State Legislature enacted a new amendment to the law allowing officers to tow vehicles on the spot if they’re in violation.

“All we had to do was have an actual policy in place that paralleled the state law and we’ve recently enacted that policy,” Patton explained.

Police say this law applies to anyone who is pulled over for a traffic violation or involved in a crash on Kingsport roadways.

Patton explained what happens if someone is insured but cannot prove it if they are pulled over.

“We have state databases where we can verify insurance and check to see if somebody has it,” he said. “But you actually are required to carry the proof in your vehicle just like you’re required to carry your license with you as well.”

Officers said they hope this new policy will be an incentive for people to get insurance.

“Our ultimate goal is compliance. We’d be very happy if we didn’t have to tow a single car. We’d be very happy if every vehicle we stopped or every vehicle that was involved in a collision has insurance,” Patton said.

McCarty said he thinks the new policy is a good idea.

“On the surface it would seem like it’s rather harsh. But if it helps to get uninsured motorists off the road, I think it’s overall a positive, good thing,” McCarty said.

News Channel 11 contacted Bristol, TN police and Johnson City police. Johnson City said they do not have this policy. Bristol, TN has not yet responded.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.