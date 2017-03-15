Morristown police seek missing 13-year-old girl

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Shelby Jane Spencer left her home on Highland Drive between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. last Friday. She is described as a white female around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Spencer was last seen wearing a green Meadowview Vikings shirt and Nightmare Before Christmas pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (423) 585-4630 or after hours at (423) 585-2701.
PHOTOS: Shelby Spencer
