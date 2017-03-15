KPD: Man charged in Colonial Heights CVS Pharmacy robbery

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Jeremy A. Ferguson

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department detectives charged a man following an investigation into a November 2016 robbery of a Colonial Heights pharmacy.

According to a KPD news release, Jeremy A. Ferguson, 22, of Kingsport, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft over $10,000 of CVS Pharmacy back on Nov. 8.

In an earlier release, KPD officials released surveillance photo and video and detectives were able to identify Ferguson as the suspect by using a photo lineup and surveillance video comparison.

Ferguson was located in the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville on unrelated charges and was served with the warrant.

According to the release, he was also charged in a separate robbery of another CVS Pharmacy in Carter County.

 

