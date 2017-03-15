King University, University of Tennessee establish new dual degree program

BRISTOL, TN – King University and the Tickle College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) have announced the establishment of a new Dual Degree Program, an educational collaboration that combines the diverse strengths of a liberal arts curriculum with targeted, technical studies in engineering.

Participating King students will spend their first three years in a traditional liberal arts environment, building strong foundations in math, chemistry, physics, and computer science, and strengthening critical thinking and communications skills. Those who successfully meet all related requirements will be admitted to the Tickle College of Engineering, where 96 core credit hours of work will be transferred towards a degree in one of four available areas of study in engineering and applied sciences.

On completion of the five-year program, graduates will have earned two undergraduate degrees — a bachelor of science degree in applied science and mathematics from King and a bachelor of science in engineering in the area of specialization from UTK.

“This collaboration with the University of Tennessee represents an exciting blend of disciplines and a cost-effective path for students seeking to diversify their educational background,” said Matt Roberts, Ed.D., dean of Academic Affairs at King University. “Employers are looking not only for technical accuracy in a field of study, but proficient reasoning, interpersonal skills, and problem-solving practices that are grounded in creativity. This new dual degree exemplifies our comprehensive approach to learning, and is an excellent opportunity for graduates to access a spectrum of science-focused careers.”

The agreement between King and UTK will go into effect at the beginning of the 2017-18 academic year, and interested students are encouraged to consult with coordinators as early in their first year of study as possible.

“We’re very pleased to offer this degree program, which familiarizes students with multiple fields of study and introduces a range of available majors within the Tickle College of Engineering,” said Masood Parang, Ph.D., associate dean and professor of Mechanical Engineering. “This agreement provides a framework for strategic collaboration between the universities, and also outlines a clear advising process for students as they work toward completion of two undergraduate degrees.”

For more information on King’s Dual Degree Program, contact Bill Linderman, Ph.D., chair of the Mathematics and Physics Department, at wclinder@king.edu or 423-652-6023.