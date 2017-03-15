Exide files application to resume part of operation in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A battery-making company that shut down its Bristol, Tenn., plant back in 2013 has filed an application with the state for a permit to restart part of its operation.

The resumption of the “formation” room at the old Exide Technologies plant was the only section of the operation that was requested, according to a letter from an Exide representative to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Exide’s formation room would be a place to fill dry unformed batteries with sulfuric acid and charge them.

CLICK TO READ: Letter from Exide to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation(.pdf)

“During the charging process, sulfuric acid is given off as a gas or mist and removed from the wet formation room by the wet scrubber,” according to the letter to TDEC.

Exide’s location in Bristol employed hundreds of workers before the 140-acre battery-manufacturing facility was closed in 2013.

The letter to TDEC did not mention how many jobs would be created by resuming the formation room process at Bristol.

