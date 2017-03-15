Excitement and attention surrounding ETSU Men’s basketball team growing, university working to keep momentum

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – There is new and exciting energy on the campus of East Tennessee State University and across the Tri-Cities region centered on the men’s basketball program.

At one of their last practices before the NCAA tournament, The Bucs head Coach Steve Forbes gave his team a quick pep talk before heading to Orlando to face the Florida Gators.

It is pep talks like these and hard work that have propelled the team to super-stardom so to speak. Last week the team won the SCON Championship in Asheville, punching their ticket to the big game in Florida.

“Having this kind of success in two years that’s unheard of, 51 wins in two years is pretty special,” Richard Sander said.

Sander says its thanks in part to Coach Forbes and his entire team.

“It’s just been great for ETSU but I think it’s been great for the community to rally around The Bucs and it’s really just been a joy for me to see,” Sander said.

Even ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland is taking notice of the new found excitement, hoping the coaching team sticks around to help foster the growth of the program.

“They’ve invested blood sweat and tears into building the foundation that they’ve established i hope they’re part of the ETSU family for a long time,” Noland said.

Being part of a family and community that is now rooting for its home team to go all the way.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.