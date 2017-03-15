ETSU Head Tennis Coach Yaser Zaatini resigns

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University officials announced Wednesday that Head Tennis Coach Yaser Zaatini has resigned.

According to an ETSU news release, ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard L. Sander said Zaatini’s resignation is effective immediately and said discussions are underway in regards to interim leadership for the tennis teams.

Sander said a search for a permanent head coach will be conducted at a later date.

