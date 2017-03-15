AMBER Alert: Missing TN teen possibly with armed 50-year-old suspended teacher

MAURY COUNTY, TN (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl missing out of Columbia, TN –and it was quickly upgraded to a statewide AMBER Alert.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas, who was last seen on Monday.
Elizabeth is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.
It’s believed she is in the company of Tad Cummins, 50, who is believed to be armed with two handguns.
Sheriff Bucky Rowland confirmed to News he used to be a teacher at Maury County Schools, and spokeswoman for the district said he was suspended last month from Culleoka Unit School. An investigation is ongoing into that case.
Maury County Public Schools released a statement regarding Cummins’ dismissal.
Maury County Public Schools suspended the Culleoka Unit School teacher involved in the law enforcement investigation once we were notified of the allegations. Since then, the teacher has been dismissed as a result of the investigation. The district does not tolerate any manner of behavior that is alleged in this incident and will take swift action to remove parties from school campuses who are involved with investigations of this type.
Cummins is driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. He is a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.
The TBI says they may have been in the area of Decatur, Alabama.
On Wednesday, TBI Tweeted out a Youtube video of Cummins filling up his vehicle on Monday.
If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
