Elderly pedestrian remains in critical condition after crash at Elizabethton Walmart

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Hospital officials say an elderly man hit by an SUV at a Tri-Cities Walmart is still in critical condition.

News Channel 11 obtained new information about the crash that happened at the Elizabethton Walmart located on Overmountain Drive on Friday afternoon.

A police report says a driver of a Kia Sorento was pulling into a parking space where 88-year-old Dodge Teague, of Hampton, was hit.

The driver told police she did not see anyone in the parking space as she was pulling in — and when she tried to park she heard a man yell for her to back up.

The driver got out of her SUV and that’s when she says she saw Teague lying on the ground. The driver of the SUV called 911.

According to a report, Teague had facial and arm lacerations and injuries to his leg.

A Carter County EMS crew responded and Teague was taken to the Johnson Medical Center – due to his injuries.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from Walmart. Police said it shows Teague returning a buggy, then walking back to his vehicle.

But as he was walking back, he was bent over because of the wind blowing.

The video also shows Teague walking through the parking space as the driver was pulling in.

An investigator said Teague did not look up or stop walking — and the driver did not hit her breaks. The police report did not indicate that any charges were filed.