Crews responding to house fire on Colorado Street in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Crews have responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Colorado Street in Johnson City.

According to fire officials on-scene, the call about the fire came in at 3:45 p.m. and one person was taken out of the home and transported to a nearby hospital

According to our photographer at the scene, firefighters have shutdown Colorado Street and Alan Street due to the fire.

Crews are still on-scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

