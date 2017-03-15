Cheerios will mail you free flower seeds to save bees

CNN — Cheerios is featuring its honey-nut cheerios mascot “Buzz” in an effort to boost global bee populations.

The company, partnering with Vesey’s seeds, is pledging to send out 100-million wildflower seeds.

Anyone interested in helping with the “#bring-back-the-bees campaign” can sign up on the cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds.

Recipients are asked to plant them in a bee-friendly area.

The company’s website notes that bee populations , a crucial pollinator for world food supplies , have been declining in recent years.