Cheerios will mail you free flower seeds to save bees

CNN Published: Updated:
(AP Photo)

CNN — Cheerios is featuring its honey-nut cheerios mascot “Buzz” in an effort to boost global bee populations.

The company, partnering with Vesey’s seeds, is pledging to send out 100-million wildflower seeds.

Anyone interested in helping with the “#bring-back-the-bees campaign” can sign up on the cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds.

Recipients are asked to plant them in a bee-friendly area.

The company’s website notes that bee populations ,  a crucial pollinator for world food supplies , have been declining in recent years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s