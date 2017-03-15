Andrew Jackson has ties to the Tri-Cities area

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL-TV) – With President Trump visiting Nashville and touring the home of former President Andrew Jackson, The Hermitage, Jackson has been getting a lot of attention.

As it turns out, Jackson was not a stranger to the Tri-Cities area as well. As a self-taught lawyer and a young man in his early twenties, he spent five months in Jonesborough in 1788-89.

“He spent some time in Jonesborough as a young man, early on in his career in the late 1700s, as an attorney, as a solicitor, a prosecutor down in Jonesborough.”, ETSU Associate Professor of History Dr. Daryl A Carter said.

He was traveling to the western lands to help open court on the Cumberland, which is now Nashville. Jackson stayed in Jonesborough for nearly five months waiting for enough travelers to fill a caravan before traveling to the Cumberland to work as a public prosecutor.

“In fact, one of his confrontations, a duel, took place in a low lying near Jonesborough with an attorney from NC who, he felt, had dis-respected him openly in court, had impuned his honor, so on and so forth,”, Carter said, “The case ended up with them going thru the motions after Jackson cooled down but he demanded satisfaction for what happened with the other attorney.”

Jackson stayed in a two story log home owned by Christopher Taylor and his family, which included a wife and his ten children. The Taylor home is one of Jonesborough’s oldest buildings and has been restored and moved to Main St. in the historic district. While in Jonesborough, he took the oath of office to practice law in the western district of North Carolina and served as an attorney in Jonesborough.

“To my knowledge, yes, he did practice while he was in town, in the area, he also spent a fair amount of time in Knoxville. He also had cal battles with various officials here in Tennessee and specifically East Tennessee,”, Carter said, “I think about John Sevier and some of the others as well. So he was a well known figure, and of course, he had this huge rise in politics where he had been a prosecutor, a judge, he’d been a senator, he had been a territorial official, and then, of course, President beginning in 1829.”

