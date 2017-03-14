TBI: Carter County constable indicted on aggravated assault, oppression charges

CARTER COUNTY, TN – A northeast Tennessee constable has been indicted and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and oppression by an official.

The indictment was the result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the TBI, 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark requested an investigation into an incident involving 74-year-old Carter County Constable Barney G. Brown.

Special agents found that on December 2, Brown stopped a vehicle traveling on Highway 19E in Hampton. Special agents said during the stop, Brown pulled a gun on the driver and “unlawfully detained him.”

On Monday, a Carter County grand jury indicted Brown charging him with a count of Aggravated Assault and a count of Official Oppression.

On Tuesday, Brown was arrested and booked into the Carter County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.