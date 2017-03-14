Sullivan East excited for first trip to state tournament



BLUFF CITY, TN- ETSU’s first round matchup against Florida has filled the headlines in the Tri-Cities. But there is another big game on Thursday a little bit closer to home.

The Sullivan East boy’s basketball team and head coach John Dyer will make their first ever trip to the state tournament, facing Maplewood at 12:30 eastern time at Middle Tennessee State.

“We’ve had some good teams and we’ve been close and its great to finally get over the hump,” said Dyer. “It’s exciting for our school and for our community.”

The Patriots have had Murfreesboro within their reach before, but seen their dreams dashed at the last moment. This year’s team is honored to be the first team going to state and feel they are playing for all of the former Patriots’ teams that came so close before

“It’s definitely a good feeling knowing that we got there and we accomplished that goal that all of those other guys had,” said senior Aaron Frye.

“Feels really good to take our coach,” said senior Cole Green. “33 years, never been to state. There’s been a lot of great teams here, lot of good teams, we’ve had players go play college. Just to be the first team to actually make it feels good.”