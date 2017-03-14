Southwest Virginia woman wins $150,000 playing scratch-off game

Published:
Sabrina Gentry (Source: Virginia Lottery)

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday a woman from Smyth County, VA won $150,000 playing the Big Bills Scratcher game.

Sabrina Gentry, of Saltville, told lottery officials she rarely plays. So when asked ‘what prompted her to play?’, Gentry replied, “My husband said, ‘Now, don’t go and waste your money’” she said. “So of course, we do what they tell us not to do!”

Gentry bought the ticket at the Roadrunner Market located at 440 Lee Highway in Chilhowie, VA.

“I’m waiting to wake up from this dream,” she allegedly told lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Gentry says the winnings will come in handy because she recently quit her job in order to go to nursing school.

The Virginia Lottery says Gentry is the first player to claim the top prize in the Big Bills game. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $150,000. The Virginia Lottery says, four top prizes remain unclaimed in the Big Bills game.
The state lottery system says it generates $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.

