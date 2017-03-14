Second egg at American Bald Eagle nest in Bluff City hatches

BLUFF CITY (WJHL) – Both eggs at the American Bald Eagle nest in Bluff City have hatched.

ETSU Biology Professor Dr. Fred Alsop says the second egg hatched around 1:44 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It was laid on February 7, 2017.

The first egg, which was laid on February 3, 2017, hatched around 4:44 a.m. Monday morning.

The Bluff City ETSU Eagle Camera shows one of the parent eagles feeding one of the eaglets while the other sits next to it in the nest.

Two other eggs were laid in a nest in Johnson City.

Dr. Alsop expects those eggs to hatch sometime this week.

You can watch the ETSU Eagle Cams live online and at anytime http://www.etsu.edu/cas/biology/eagle-cam/cameras.php There is a link where you can go to make a donation to help with the funding for these cameras.

See also: ETSU eagle cameras show first new baby eagle of the season