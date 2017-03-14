Science Hill High School band braces for snowy week in New York City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Over 100 Science Hill High School band members are in New York City preparing to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and they’re not letting an estimated two feet in snow fall damper a dream trip.

The same storm that’s expected to dump inches of snow in certain parts of the Tri-Cities area is supposed to collide with another storm that plans to bring over 18 inches of snow to the Northeast part of the country.

The Science Hill Hilltoppers band students, chaperones and staff spent nearly ten hours on an overnight bus, arriving in New York City early Monday morning.

Crews across the tristate area are getting ready for a blizzard that’s expected to dump 16-20 inches of snow to parts of the Northeast.

Science Hill’s Principal Melanie Riden-Bacon said the Hilltoppers aren’t letting this ruin the experience of performing at New York’s St. Patrick ’s Day parade and they’ll make it work.

“We’ll have to improvise tomorrow, everything is shutting down so we’ll have to find some other things to do tomorrow,” Riden-Bacon said.

Principal Riden-Bacon added that many people on the trip haven’t seen snow like what they’re expecting in New York City. “I think that’s exciting, it’s a magical thing in New York when it snows,” Riden-Bacon said.

Their chance to visit the 9/11 Memorial and tour New York City neighborhoods is postponed for now.

Monday evening New York City’s mayor said the snow will come down fast, “I am declaring a state of emergency in New York City commencing at 12 midnight tonight,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Principal Riden-Bacon said they’re going to make the trip fun regardless of the weather and there are enough of them together to make sure everyone will be okay.

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Friday and lasts until 5 p.m.

