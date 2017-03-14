Rescue crews hope new tool helps them find missing man on South Holston Lake

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Crews are still searching for a man reported missing after a camping trip on South Holston Lake in Bristol, TN but now crews have added a new tool to help them in their search.

Matt Ragan has been missing now for over a month. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says his girlfriend dropped him off at South Holston Lake and he set up camp about 900 feet from Laurel Marina.

The Kingsport Life Saving Crew just bought an underwater remote operated vehicle, they were borrowing one previously but they now have their own. Monday afternoon crews tested the device on the lake.

“By having a sonar on the unit we’re able to take the unit straight to the bottom, park it on the bottom, run sonar, see an obstacle, it’s got a camera. We’re hoping that it’ll be a huge benefit to us,” Sullivan County Emergency Management Director, Jim Bean said.

Crews are still searching in the area where Ragan’s camper was found. They hope to keep searching the rest of the week.

