Nashville mayor to visit Hermitage with Trump, but not attend rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s mayor Megan Barry will be at The Hermitage this Wednesday alongside President Donald Trump for an event honoring Andrew Jackson.

Her attendance comes at the invitation of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, according to her office.

Wednesday is Jackson’s 250th birthday. Each year, the White House sends a wreath to be placed on Jackson’s tomb, and it will be laid by Trump himself this year.

He will be the 14th president to visit Jackson’s home and the first since Ronald Reagan. He also tour the Hermitage mansion and speak on the front porch.

While Barry will be there for the wreath-laying, she won’t be attending President Trump’s rally being held a few hours later at the Municipal Auditorium.

“Andrew Jackson was a foundational figure in the history of Nashville and the United States of America. President Trump’s visit to The Hermitage will highlight this important historical asset in Nashville, and I will be there along with many other Tennesseans to remember the legacy of President Jackson and his impact on our city, state and nation,” she said in a statement.

According to her office, Mayor Barry has also not received an invitation from the White House to greet him at the airport when he arrives.

