Mother charged with aggravated child endangerment in Elizabethton toddler’s death

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A mother is facing charges of aggravated child endangerment after her son died from multiple injuries in late 2016.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ayonjaleea Phillips on Monday and charged her with aggravated child endangerment.

The sheriff’s office says the charges stem from the investigation into the injury and death of her child, three-year-old Ja’Kari Phillips.

Demetrius Covington is already accused of killing his three-year-old stepson, Ja’Kari in November 2016.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed the child suffered brain swelling, stomach injuries, and multiple bruises and scrapes.

A grand jury indicted his mother on the charge of aggravated child endangerment.

Phillips is currently behind bars in the Carter County Jail where she is being held on a $100,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in a Carter County Criminal Court on April 6, 2017.

On Friday, Covington waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case has been bound over to a grand jury for review.