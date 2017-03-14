Morristown police issues silver alert for missing 85-year-old woman

MORRISTOWN, TN (WJHL) – Police in Morristown issued a silver alert on Tuesday for a missing 85-year-old woman. Police say Lula Bell Orrick of North Henry Street was last heard by family on Monday evening.

Orrick is described as 5’2” tall and weighs about 165 pounds. It is said that she has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s believed that she is driving a 1999 Silver Dodge Intrepid with the license plate number 8DD1739.

Family told police Orrick had become disoriented while driving in the past.

If you have any information that can help police call the Hamblen County Dispatch anytime at 423-585-2701.