Local venues to host watch parties for ETSU’s NCAA Championship game against Florida

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Locals are gearing up to support the Buccaneers. The Washington County, TN Chamber of Commerce is asking you to show your pride for East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball program by wearing the school’s colors blue and gold.

On Tuesday, the chamber sent out an email declaring Thursday, March 16 “ETSU Blue and Gold Day.”

On Tuesday, ETSU students gathered at the Dome to send off the men’s basketball team in a big way. as they make their way to Orlando.

Students also lined up early on Tuesday to get a free ride on a bus to Orlando. The bus trip, featuring only 50 seats, was free to the students on a first-come-first-served basis.

The bus is here! ETSU Bucs getting ready to head to Orlando today @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/5eQFAEz1gT — Jordan Moore WJHL (@JordanWJHL) March 14, 2017

Looking for a watch party?

There are plenty of watch parties across the Tri-Cities on Thursday. One will be held at Wild Wings Café in Johnson City, another will be held at 50fifty Sports Tavern in Johnson City and all three locations of Beef o’Brady’s will have the Bucs’ game on. In addition, East Coast Wings in Kingsport and Johnson City will have the game on the screens in its restaurants.

50fifty Sports Tavern tells News Channel 11 it will open at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday

The following is a release from ETSU on a watch party at Wild Wing Cafe:

Fans unable to make the trip to Orlando for the Buccaneers’ NCAA Tournament game on Thursday can head to Wild Wing Café in downtown Johnson City for the official ETSU Watch Party. Those in attendance will be given the opportunity to win a handful of prizes, while the folks at Wild Wing Café will be serving Gator Tail on its menu. One lucky fan will go home with an autographed Steve Forbes basketball, while Wild Wing Café will give the “Most Spirited Bucs Fan” $100 in Wild Bucks. In addition, drink specials will be offered, while numbered coasters will be handed out for special prizes to be awarded throughout the game. Thursday’s game against Florida tips off at 3:10 p.m. and will be broadcast live on TruTV, while Voice of the Bucs “Jay Sandos” will have the radio call on WXSM-AM 640 The Xtreme Sports Monster. Wild Wing Café is located at 71 Wilson Avenue in Johnson City.