Knox County deputies search for stolen school bus

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a school bus reported stolen Monday morning in West Knox County.

According to a police report, owner Ricky Whitted of Whitted Transportation Service said he was contacted by the Knox County Schools Transportation Department Monday morning that the bus was at a Weigel’s and left without paying for gas, but the owner said the bus was not in use because school was out.

The bus is described as special education bus number 9158 with a wheelchair ramp. It has Tennessee plate CB07415. Whitted said the suspect was captured on surveillance video and is described as a white male around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds.