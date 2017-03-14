K-9 training going on this week in Sullivan Co.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL-TV) – K-9 officers and their dogs are getting some special training this week in Sullivan Co.

A veteran K-9 trainer from Cincinnati is here putting the dogs and their handlers thru specialized search training. A course was set up on the grounds of the old athletic field at Akard School.

“This is very fundamental, we break things down to their smallest component parts, have the dog search one box, and then we move on to three boxes and then they search six boxes,”, K-9 Training Officer David Kennedy said, “Ultimately the goal will be for the handler to be able to walk down only inside of the 10 foot lane in the middle, and the dog searches all six boxes, finds the suspect by barking and alerting to the presence of the odor of the suspect in the box, and then coming back to the heal position.”

Kennedy is a 28 year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department and has trained nearly all of the K-9 teams not only in Cincinnati, but most of the departments in the surrounding areas as well. He says that the training for the dog is never finished, it needs to be updated and added to continuously.

“Every department in the country does what they call maintenance training, a certain number of hours per week or every other week is dedicated for the handlers and the teams to get together to continue maintenance, the basics training, to maintain their fundamentals then continue on past that. Add continuing skills,”, Kennedy Said, “So that now I can do building search but I need to be abel to do a pursuit and a car clearance, so that I can send the dog into a car where a suspect might be hiding and is refusing to come out. So the skills never end, you just continue adding a skill after a skill after a skill and after 10 or so years working your dog, you’ve got all kinds of little tools in your tool belt where you can handle all kinds of scenarios based on what you have to deal with on the street.”

Kennedy is donating his time to the county, he said he has been here before and enjoys working and training with smaller agencies that are eager to train for new skills and improve their K-9 teams. He says that a well trained dog can work much better and faster than the best trained and most experienced officers in a search of a building or most anything else.

“Universities have done studies, I think it was up in Michigan, where they actually hid people in buildings and had officers go in, and they used different size buildings, a one story, two story, three story building, and measured the accuracy rate and the accuracy of the dog is unbeatable.”, Kennedy said.

Police have many things that aid them in doing their job and keeping themselves safe, but a well trained K-9 can be one of the most useful tools for the police agency.

Kennedy added, “I can hide in a building and you won’t find me, even however long you decide you want to look, but a dog, you can’t fool their nose. And that’s ultimately what they are used for, they are primarily a locating tool. It’s a sensory enhancement device, much like the binoculars, they just use their nose to find things we cannot detect with ours.”

The training is expected to continue thru the end of the week.

