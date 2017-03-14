JC teen wanted for attempted murder following Monday afternoon stabbing

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department said they are searching for a juvenile wanted for attempted first degree murder.

JCPD investigators said they responded to a home on the 400 block of West Maple Street around 2p.m. Monday where a victim was stabbed twice.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the victim, but said at last check that person was at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the juvenile suspect may be armed and dangerous.

No further details were released about the suspect because that person is a juvenile.

