Hawkins Co. leaders looking to fix emergency radio problems ‘as soon as possible’

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An issue that Hawkins County thought was fixed three years ago is now back at the top of the priority list for the Public Safety Committee.

Hawkins County spent approximately $250,000 to upgrade its emergency radio problems three years ago, but there are still dead spots.

Those dead spots are mainly in the western part of the county near Clinch Mountain.

It will cost $50,000 to fix the issue.

But Hawkins County is already facing a $2-million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year.

Robert Palmer, Chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said he hopes this problem is fixed immediately for the safety of first responders.

“You never know what a situation today, what a situation tomorrow what they may step into. This needs to be acted on as soon as possible,” Palmer said.

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director, Gary Murrell, said there is around $17,000 left in the EMA fund that can be contributed.

But there is still more than $30,000 needed to fix the signal.

Leaders tell News Channel 11 they hope to have a called meeting with the Public Safety Committee, to try to find a solution as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.