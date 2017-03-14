Free Student bus ride to Orlando for ETSU NCAA game all booked

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – There is no space left on the bus but for those students holding on to any hope there are a few alternate spaces in case someone backs out.

After 11 hours of waiting, East Tennessee State University Senior Matthew Hinkle has his “Golden Ticket”. Hinkle is one of 50 ETSU students taking a free ride to Orlando to watch “The Bucs” play in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I’ve been an ETSU basketball fan my whole life, grew up in Greeneville, Tennessee like an hour away so yea it means a lot to me,” Hinkle said.

It means so much that he got in line at about 4:30 Tuesday morning, bringing his own chair and this sign that sums up how he feels about the entire experience.

He says money and time spent doesn’t matter because its all priceless.

“First in line yea, being in line period, had to be one of those 50 people whenever we got that email yesterday, so stoked.”

Aubrey Jones was also excited. She hasn’t missed a basketball game all season.

“Those were all exciting as ever and i couldn’t miss this one,” Aubrey Jones said.

While the bus is just for ESTU students people here in the community can come to wild wing cafe where there will be a judge watch party for The Bucs. That watch party is being put on by the ETSU Alumni association and will get underway just before the game starts on Thursday.

Meanwhile these lucky students will be in the sunshine state, cheering on the home team. The student bus is expected to leave the athletic center at 10pm on Wednesday.

