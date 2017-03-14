AMBER Alert: Missing teen believed to be with armed 50-year-old man

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 15-year-old girl missing out of Maury County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas.

Elizabeth is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

It’s believed she is in the company of Tad Cummins, 50, who is believed to be armed with two handguns. Sheriff Bucky Rowland confirmed to News he used to be a teacher at Maury County Schools.

Cummings is driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. He is a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

She may have been in the area of Decatur, Alabama.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.