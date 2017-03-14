Crockett’s Jacob Ferguson signs with Milligan



JONESBOROUGH, TN- David Crockett senior Jacob Ferguson put the pen to paper Tuesday afternoon, signing with the Milligan College baseball team.

“i’ve been looking at Milligan for a little bit now and coach (Nathan) Meade and coach (Steve) McMillian made it feel like home when I went for a visit,” Ferguson said.

It was a difficult 2016 season for Ferguson, missing almost the entire season with a knee injury, finishing with a 1-1 record, posting a 3.23 ERA. But Ferguson is ready to rebound this year and looking forward to his future with the buffs..

“It’s a great environment to be in and it really feels like home.”