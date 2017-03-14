CareerQuest Tennessee-Healthcare

For the last few weeks, we’ve been discussing next week’s CareerQuest Tennessee event, a chance for young people to get some hands on experience at picking a career path in several different industry sectors. We’ve talked construction, advanced manufacturing, as well as information technology. This morning, we’re focusing on the health care sector. Jamie Parsons from Mountain States Health Alliance, along with Hamlin Wilson from Wellmont Health System, and Cortlyn Holdren from Elizabethton High School are here with more. For more, visit their website.

Advertisement